Bhubhu Jot tunnel project will get Centre's nod if LoP doesn't try to stop it: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 17 (PTI) The proposal for the construction of Bhubhu Jot tunnel, which will connect the Jogindernagar of Mandi district with Kullu district, has been sent to the prime minister and will get an approval if BJP's Jai Ram Thakur "does not create hindrances", Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

Addressing a public gathering in Jogindernagar assembly constituency, Sukhu accused Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, of doing nothing for Mandi district while he was chief minister.

"The matter of Bhubhu Jot tunnel has been raised with the Prime Minister and if LoP Jai Ram Thakur does not create hindrances at Delhi to stop this project, then Himachal Pradesh was sure to get it cleared," the chief minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

Bhubhu Jot tunnel is an important developmental project that will connect the Jogindernagar of Mandi district with Kullu district via Lag Valley.

Sukhu was inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eight projects worth Rs. 76.31 crore in Jogindernagar segment in Mandi.

He announced that all funds required for the construction of 32 roads in Jogindernagar assembly constituency would be provided and doctors would be appointed at the Jogindernagar Hospital.

A residential accommodation would also be constructed for doctors and nurses, Sukhu said.

Sukhu also accused the double engine government of making "huge irregularities in the financial sector" during its rule in the state.

The Congress government has taken effective steps to ensure financial discipline and, as a result, earned a revenue of Rs. 2,200 crore during the last 20 months, he said.

Sukhu alleged that the BJP distributed freebies worth Rs. 5,000 crore and big hotels were given subsidies before the assembly elections for political gains.

The BJP even tried to topple an elected Congress government in Himachal Pradesh through 'Operation Lotus', he added.