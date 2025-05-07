Bhuj, Rajkot airports closed for civilian aircraft, NOTAM issued

Ahmedabad: Following missile strikes on targets inside Pakistan by Indian Armed Forces, authorities on Wednesday morning closed Rajkot and Bhuj airports in Gujarat for civilian aircraft.

The Bhuj airport is located in Kutch, a district bordering on Pakistan.

"We have received NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) today morning that the Rajkot International Airport will remain shut for three days," said Rajkot district collector Prabhav Joshi.

It will remain operational round the clock for military aircraft for the next three days, said another official.

Air India announced that it will not operate any flight for Rajkot, Bhuj and Jamnagar airports in Gujarat till 12:00 noon.

"In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations -- Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot -- till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities...We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," said the airline in its early morning post on X.