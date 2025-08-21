Bhujbal chairs Kumbh Mela review meet, reignites Nashik guardian minister row

Nashik, Aug 21 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday chaired a review meeting for Kumbh Mela preparations in Nashik, which reignited the tussle for the post of guardian minister of the district.

Incidentally, state minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan has already been appointed as minister in charge for Kumbh Mela preparations.

Talking to reporters, Bhujbal said, as a minister from Nashik, he is "100 per cent" justified in chairing a review meeting.

"I will not give directions but suggestions. Just because I sought a meeting doesn't mean I want to become (Nashik) guardian minister," the state food and civil supplies minister asserted.

Responding to a statement from Mahajan that he will be guardian minister of Nashik, Bhujbal said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has seven MLAs in the district.

Bhujbal said he would speak to his party leadership to demand the guardian minister post for NCP.

"If we are eager for guardian ministership in Raigad even though we have one MLA, we should demand the post in Nashik district where we have seven MLAs," he added.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had to stay his decision to appoint NCP's Aditi Tatkare as guardian minister of Raigad and BJP leader Girish Mahajan in charge of Nashik due to opposition from Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.