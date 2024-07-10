Bhujbal harbours hatred against Maratha community and wants violence, alleges Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 10 (PTI) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday accused Maharashtra minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal of harbouring hatred against the Maratha community, and said that is the reason why he demands cancellation of the Kunbi evidence in the state.

Addressing a rally at Dharashiv in Maharashtra, he warned that road blockades would be held across the state even if a single Kunbi evidence is cancelled.

"While Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal wants violence, the Maratha community should hold peaceful rallies in the state. The Maratha community should not worry about reservation as we will take it," Jarange said.

"Bhujbal has hatred for the Maratha community. He brought OBC leaders together and demanded that the Kunbi records, which are centuries old, should be cancelled. But this cannot be done," he said.

Jarange urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to talk to Bhujbal on the reservation issue.

"If a single evidence of the Marathas is cancelled, your (ruling Mahayuti's) 288 candidates will be defeated (in the upcoming state assembly polls). They should talk to Bhujbal over the issue as he is a minister in their government," he said.

The activist appealed to members of the Maratha community to stand with the people if they are in trouble and remain united.

"Rich Maratha leaders may not need reservation, but poor people from the community working in political parties need quota. Not a single Kunbi evidence should be cancelled. We need to hold road blockades in the state for that," he said.

Jarange also accused BJP leader Girish Mahajan of hatching a conspiracy against the Marathas, and cited his statement that the 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) issue will not sustain in the court.

He said, "I am not well. I need the support of two persons to climb down even four steps. There is no blood in my body, but I will keep fighting for reservation till I am there." PTI AW NP