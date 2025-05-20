Bhujbal is voice of OBCs: Fadnavis; 'BJP's double standards on corruption exposed, says Opposition

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday defended Chhagan Bhujbal's induction in the cabinet by calling him "voice of OBCs", while the Opposition parties accused the BJP of having "double standards" on corruption, citing allegations against the politician.

Bhujbal, 77, was sworn in by Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde and other senior leaders.

"Bhujbal is a senior leader and voice of OBCs. Different people have different views on various individuals. Bhujbal will be of help.

"The NCP has nominated Bhujbal for his induction in the cabinet, and we welcomed it," the chief minister told reporters when asked about activist Anjali Damania calling out the government for its "symbolic" opposition to corrupt politicians.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) cited Bhujbal's seniority and "clean chit" by the court in the Maharashtra Sadan case.

"People of Yeola (Bhujbal's constituency) had elected Bhujbal with a massive mandate. He is a senior leader of NCP who is fighting for the rights of OBCs nationwide. It is obvious that his induction will be celebrated by people," the party spokesperson Anand Paranjpye told the media.

With Bhujbal, who hails from Nashik district, on board, the pending issue of who will be the guardian minister of the north Maharashtra district is likely to flare up again, given the differences between the BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

"The NCP's stance has been clear from the day: appointment of guardian ministers is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. We will respect whatever decision Fadnavis takes on this issue," Paranjpye added.

The Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government over Bhujbal taking oath as a minister.

"Bhujbal was cleaned up in the BJP's washing machine today. The BJP has now vindicated Bhujbal, who was accused by the ED and sent to jail. It has been proven once again that the BJP can go to any extent and do anything for power," said Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal.

NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the BJP's "double standards" on corruption have been exposed.

"BJP's new mantra- First, we call you corrupt, then we take you, then we wash you, then you win. BJP fought tooth and nail to prove that Chhagan Bhujbal is corrupt, but today, the same person was inducted into the Devendra Fadnavis ministry. BJP means Double standards," Crasto charged.

Damania said Bhujbal's induction shows that big talk on corruption is symbolic and corrupt politicians cannot be touched.

"Bhujbal was in jail on corruption charges for 2.5 years," she pointed out. PTI MR NSK