Bhujbal, OBC stalwart who kept himself relevant amid changes in Maharashtra politics

Mumbai: Veteran Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics, has weathered many storms but managed to stay relevant and take his place as the oldest minister in the state cabinet.

A prominent OBC leader, Bhujbal has had an eventful political career spanning several decades and has kept himself afloat amid changes in Maharashtra politics over the last few years.

Born on October 15, 1947, in Nashik, Bhujbal's political career began with the Shiv Sena in the 1980s, winning the Mazgaon assembly seat (Mumbai) in 1986 and 1990.

He served as Mumbai's mayor from 1990 to 1991, building a reputation as an orator, and his early loyalty to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray defined his rise in the party.

As a Sena leader, he had demanded a statue of Nathuram Godse, the key accused in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, in Mumbai.

Bhujbal left the Shiv Sena in 1991, citing Thackeray's alleged opposition to the implementation of recommendations of the Mandal Commission, and joined the Congress, and by 1999, he aligned with Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

He served as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1999 to 2003, focusing on OBC issues. His shift to the NCP strengthened his influence among OBCs, though it drew criticism from former allies.

The Telgi stamp paper scam in the early 2000s led to Bhujbal's resignation as deputy chief minister in 2003.

At the time, he claimed that Pawar had pressured him to step down despite no formal charges.

The controversy strained his relationship with Pawar, influencing his later defection to Ajit Pawar's faction.

However, Bhujbal's career went on a downward trajectory in 2013, when BJP leader Kirti Somaiya levelled allegations of corruption in the construction of Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi and filed a complaint with the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Accused of financial irregularities in the construction of the state's Delhi guest house, he was arrested in 2016 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and he spent over two years in jail, claiming to be the "first victim" of the law, and was released on bail in 2018.

Bhujbal's loyalties shifted again in 2023 when he joined Ajit Pawar-led NCP after the split in the Sharad Pawar-founded party, becoming a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance.

He cited dissatisfaction with Pawar senior, particularly over the Telgi scam, claiming the latter forced his resignation in 2003 even though no charges were pressed against him.

In 2024, Bhujbal, who holds sway in Yeola in Nashik, opposed Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's demand for reservation under the OBC category.

Jarange sought Kunbi certificates for all Marathas to access OBC benefits, prompting Bhujbal to organise rallies and meetings with community leaders to resist this move.

"Marathas will never get reservation under OBC quota," he said and questioned the "backdoor entry" for Marathas.

Jarange accused Bhujbal of inciting tensions, claiming his language provoked clashes between the two communities.

Bhujbal demanded a caste census, insisting that Marathas receive separate reservations, as seen in his support for the 10 per cent Maratha quota bill in 2024.

The veteran leader's exclusion from the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet in December 2024 led to protests by OBC activists.

The omission also fuelled speculation about his next move, with some suggesting a return to Sharad Pawar's fold or a shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bhujbal's advocacy for OBC reservations has shaped his political identity. His opposition to Jarange's demands strengthened his support among OBC voters but alienated Maratha communities, impacting his 2024 Yeola re-election.

His ability to mobilise voters and navigate Maharashtra's caste dynamics keeps him relevant despite controversies.