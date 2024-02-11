Bhujbal should lead a new OBC political outfit: Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, now part of the opposition INDIA bloc, on Sunday advised Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal to join a new OBC outfit as its leader, assuring that he would support it.

The Food and Civil Supplies Minister belongs to the NCP group led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar which is an ally of the ruling coalition of Shiv Sena and BJP in the state.

Despite being a minister, the prominent OBC (Other Backward Caste) leader has opposed the government's move concerning the Maratha quota.

“The OBC leaders have announced the floating of a new political outfit in the state. It is my advice to Chhagan Bhujbal to lead the outfit. VBA will support it socially and politically,” said Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, in a post on X.

I hope Bhujbal will heed VBA’s advice, said the Dalit leader.

Bhujbal has been in the spotlight in recent weeks due to his opposition to the state government's decision to facilitate the grant of Kunbi (OBC) certificates to Marathas, which he has labelled as a backdoor entry for the community into the OBC quota.

Recently, OBC leaders had reportedly met Bhujbal over this issue. PTI ND NR