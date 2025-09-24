Bhujbal to donate one month's salary for relief to rain-hit farmers in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal will donate his one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support farmers affected by heavy rains and flooding in parts of the state.

Bhujbal assured that he would make every possible effort to help the distressed farming community facing severe crop losses due to heavy rains and floods, his office said.

The food and civil supplies minister is scheduled to visit the affected agricultural areas in Yeola region, his assembly constituency in Nashik district, on Thursday to assess the damage to crops first hand, it said.

Unprecedented rains in the arid Marathwada in central Maharashtra, which comprises eight districts, have claimed at least eight lives, marooned villages, damaged houses and flattened crops on more than 30,000 hectares, officials have said. Heavy downpours also inundated several areas in Solapur district. PTI MR NP