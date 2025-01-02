Bhujbal to share stage with Sharad Pawar at Pune event to mark Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary

Pune, Jan 2 (PTI) Disgruntled NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal will share the stage with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at a function in Pune on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of legendary educationist and social reformer Savitribai Phule.

Advertisment

Bhujbal has been upset with his party, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, after he was not included in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet.

In the days following the swearing-in ceremony on December 15, Bhujbal had lashed out at the deputy CM over his non-inclusion, asserting that Fadnavis wanted him in his cabinet.

The event to mark Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary will be held in Chakan here and several other leaders, including Dilip Walse Patil of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, are expected to attend.

Advertisment

Sharad Pawar and Bhujbal are scheduled to inaugurate a statue of Phule at the event.

The Nationalist Congress Party split in July 2023 after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde government.

The NCP name and 'clock' symbol was given to the faction headed by Ajit Pawar, while the one under Sharad Pawar was christened NCP (SP). PTI COR BNM