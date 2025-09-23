Bhujbal urges departments to expedite clearances for govt medical college project in Nashik

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday directed all concerned departments to work in coordination for the proposed government medical college and hospital in Nashik and expedite clearances for the project.

During a review meeting at Mantralaya, Bhujbal said that the forest reservation on the land must be cancelled at the earliest, and urged the health education department and MUHS to pursue the matter.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and senior officials also attended the meeting.

According to an official release, Bhujbal noted that the government has already approved the medical college and attached hospital near the MUHS campus and allotted additional land for it.

As per a Supreme Court directive, the forest department is authorised to regularise such cases, he said.

Forest Minister Naik said that the project is in the public interest, and the concerned agencies must submit a proposal immediately for cancellation of the forest reservation.

"The forest department will act promptly once the proposal is received," he assured. PTI MR ARU