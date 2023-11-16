Bhujbal, Wadettiwar to take part in OBC rally in Jalna's Ambad area on Friday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar are expected to be present for a rally of the Other Backward Classes in Jalna's Ambad area on Friday, an official said.

He said liquor shops will be shut in Ambad and Ghansawangi tehsils in view of the rally, while other measures too have been taken to ensure the event passes off peacefully.

The rally will take place at 11am in Dhait Nagar, just 26 kilometres away from Antarwali Sarati, the centre of the Maratha quota agitation under activist Manoj Jarange since August 29.

Both Bhujbal and Wadettiwar, who is Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, have opposed giving quota to the Maratha community from the OBC segment.

Jarange, on the other hand, has been demanding that the Eknath Shinde government distribute Kunbi certificates to every member of the community for reservation purposes. Kunbis are categorised as OBCs in the state. PTI AW BNM BNM