'Bhumi pujan' done for police outpost near Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) A ceremonial 'bhumi pujan' was performed on Saturday for a police outpost near the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Purvi neighbourhood, which witnessed deadly violence last month, officials here said.

The outpost will function under the Sambhal police station and was planned in wake of the November 24 violence, which claimed four lives and left several injured, they said.

"The 'bhumi pujan (land worship)' and foundation stone-laying ceremony were carried out following all prescribed rituals. Additionally, measures were taken to ensure the absence of 'vastu dosh (architectural defects)' in the construction," said Shobhit Shastri, the priest conducting the ritual.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shriish Chandra told reporters, "The 'bhumi pujan' for the new police outpost near the Shahi Jama Masjid was completed. This outpost is being established from a security perspective. Sufficient police personnel are already deployed here, and there was a long-standing demand from locals for a permanent outpost." The area around the Shahi Jama Masjid has witnessed tensions, with a violent clash erupting on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque. The clash resulted in the deaths of four locals.

In a related development, the Sambhal administration focused on identifying ancient wells and pilgrimage sites for restoration as it carried out inspections with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The district administration is working on rediscovering and restoring historical wells and pilgrimage sites across the region, District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told reporters.

"Sambhal is known to have 19 wells, 36 settlements, 52 inns and 68 pilgrimage sites, collectively constituting 87 religious and historical locations. Of these, we have successfully located 32 pilgrimage sites and all 19 wells," he said.

Pensiya, however, noted, "Some sites are not properly aligned, according to their historic descriptions. Additionally, public spaces, temples and inns were historically built around wells that have now been encroached upon. These wells served as essential sources for water conservation and supply." "Efforts are underway to clear encroachments around such sites to revive these natural water conservation structures," he added.

Pensiya said reclaiming these wells and pilgrimage sites would be a crucial step toward sustainable water conservation while also preserving the region's cultural and historical legacy.