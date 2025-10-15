Bhupathi's surrender decisive blow to Naxal ideology: Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Raipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday said the surrender of senior Naxalite Bhupathi and 60 other cadres in neighbouring Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district marks a decisive blow to the outlawed Naxal movement.

Naxalism, which challenged the country's internal security, is now on the verge of collapse and in its last leg of elimination, the CM said.

Senior Naxalite Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi alias Sonu and 60 other cadres surrendered in Gadchiroli on Tuesday.

In a post on 'X', Sai said, "Naxalism, which challenged the country's internal security, is now collapsing on every front and is going through its final stage. The surrender of 60 Naxalites, including the notorious Maoist politburo member Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu, in Gadchiroli is a decisive blow to the Naxalite ideology." "Our valiant security forces are fighting this battle day and night with indomitable courage and are achieving success," he noted.

Sai said he has full faith that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the resolve to achieve a Naxal-free India by March 31, 2026, will surely be fulfilled.

"Chhattisgarh, especially Bastar, is now moving towards a new dawn of development and peace that has been awaited for years. Jai Hind!," he added.

Venugopal Rao, also known by aliases Bhupathi, Sonu and Abhay, and 60 other cadres, surrendered in Gadchiroli along with their 54 weapons, which include seven AK-47s and nine INSAS rifles.

So far this year, 253 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh, the most notable being the killing of Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju (70), the general secretary and top-most operative of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), and five central committee members.

While two central committee members were killed in Jharkhand, another one was gunned down in Andhra Pradesh this year, police said.

According to the Chhattisgarh police, after the elimination of the Maoists' general secretary and eight central committee members this year and the surrender of Sujatha (also a CC member) and Bhupathi, now nine politburo and CC members (top Maoist operatives) are left in the banned outfit, including the dreaded Maoist commander Madvi Hidma from the state. PTI TKP GK