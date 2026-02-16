Bhupen Borah withdrew resignation after Cong high command's intervention: AICC Assam in-charge

Guwahati, Feb 16 (PTI) Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah has withdrawn his resignation after the party high command's intervention, AICC state in-charge Jitendra Singh claimed on Monday.

Senior Congress leaders, including Singh and Assam unit chief Gaurav Gogoi met Borah at his residence here, after he sent a letter to the party high command earlier in the day, announcing his resignation.

Meanwhile, Borah told reporters outside his residence that he has sought time from the Congress high command to reconsider his decision.

Gogoi added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken to Borah, and his resignation was not accepted by the high command.

“We apologise to Bhupen Borah if he felt hurt due to certain issues in the party,” Gogoi said. PTI DG RBT