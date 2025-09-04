'Bhupen da Uncut', 65-minute documentary to be released on eve of Hazarika's birth centenary

Guwahati, Sep 4 (PTI) A rare glimpse into Bharat Ratna awardee Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's life will be unveiled in a new documentary set to release on September 7, on the eve of the music legend’s birth centenary.

The 65-minute documentary, titled 'Bhupen Da Uncut', is a candid camera first person account of Assam's legendary singer-musical maestro while he was on a visit to England in 1999 to participate in a cultural programme organised by the Assam Medical College Doctors Alumni Group, film's director Bobbeeta Sharma said on Thursday.

In the documentary, Bhupenda, as he is fondly referred to by all, spoke at length about his childhood and the influence and interaction with cultural stalwarts like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, pioneer of Assamese cinema, she said.

He also talks about his pursuit of higher studies in New York, how he met his wife Priyamvada Patel, the dynamics of their relationship, as well as his philosophy of life and ideology, Sharma pointed out.

''In these candid moments, Bhupenda also recited a few of his self-written poems, some of which we believe have not yet been published'', she added.

His recollections portray an insight into his mind depicting his "assertions, hurt and disillusionments as well as some poignant moments with glimpses into his childlike innocence, simplicity, sensitive and open demeanor'', Sharma added.

The documentary was shot 26 years ago on a High 8 camera and ''We believe it has great archival value as it is a primary source of details about his life and philosophy from the legend himself. This is our humble tribute on his centenary birth anniversary'', Sharma said.

The documentary will be released on September 7 and a regular show at 8 pm will be screened for a week for cinegoers to commemorate the centenary birthday week of the maestro.