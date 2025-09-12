Bhupen Hazarika's contribution to culture monumental: PM

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Bhupen Hazarika's contribution to culture, especially Assamese music and literature, is monumental and his works continue to be popular across generations.

The PM is scheduled to arrive here on a two-day visit from Saturday.

''Tomorrow evening in Guwahati, I will take part in the birth centenary celebrations of the great Bhupen Hazarika Ji. His contribution to our culture, especially Assamese music and literature, is monumental. His works continue to be popular across generations,” the PM said in a post on X.

Replying to the PM's post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the people of the state were looking forward to his visit.

''Assam looks forward to your gracious presence, Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji. #BhupenDaAt100 is a national celebration of Sudhakanta’s life and work, which continues to enrich humanity. Your presence makes this occasion truly special,'' the CM posted on X.

Hazarika, popularly called the 'Sudhakontho' (the nectar-voiced) by the people of Assam, was born at Sadiya in Tinsukia district, on September 8, 1926.

The PM will arrive here on a two-day visit from Saturday, which will include a special tribute meeting for Assam's legend Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations here, and unveil projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore the next day at Mangaldoi in Darrang district and Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

The PM is scheduled to attend the tribute meeting of Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations from 5:15 pm. He will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 to honour him and also a biography of the maestro.

The celebrations will include an 18-minute musical tribute by 1,200 artistes who will render 14 evergreen songs of Hazarikai in a medley. PTI DG NN