Bhupender Singh takes over as inspector general of BSF's South Bengal Frontier

Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) Bhupender Singh has assumed charge as the inspector general of the South Bengal Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF), it said in a statement on Thursday.

Singh succeeded Anish Prasad, who has been posted to the force headquarters of the BSF in New Delhi.

Singh, who has an experience of 34 years, began his career as an assistant commandant.

"Bhupender Singh is a highly decorated officer who has held several key appointments during his career, including notable tenures with the UN Mission, NACP Okha, and on deputation with the SPG.

"He also had the distinction of commanding two BSF sectors at Amritsar and Gandhinagar. He is widely recognised for his exemplary leadership, professional competence, and significant contributions in the fields of internal security, border management, and sensitive operations," the statement said.

After assuming charge, Singh said, "The South Bengal Frontier is one of the most sensitive stretches of the India-Bangladesh international border and my priorities will be to further strengthen border security, curb smuggling and other illegal cross-border activities, and ensure the welfare and high morale of the troops deployed along the border." He also emphasised the importance of maintaining the existing cordial relations between the border guarding forces of both nations as well as with other security and intelligence agencies in the country, to ensure peace, security and stability in the region. PTI SUS ACD