Bhupender Yadav calls on Nepal PM, notes friendly ties between two countries

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday called on Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and both leaders noted the close and friendly ties between the two countries.

They also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in environmental conservation.

Yadav conveyed greetings from the Indian leadership and congratulated Oli on the successful organisation of the first edition of 'Sagarmatha Sambaad', a global dialogue on climate change and its impact on mountainous regions.

"Both leaders noted the close and friendly relations between India and Nepal, which are deeply rooted in historical, cultural, civilisational and people-to-people ties," the environment ministry said in a statement.

Yadav also met his Nepali counterpart, Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri. The two ministers reviewed the progress of various bilateral and regional initiatives in the environment sector and explored new areas for cooperation.

He held a meeting with Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, where they discussed ways to strengthen India-Nepal collaboration in environmental matters.

During his visit, Yadav visited Adalat Bhawan and Shree Jestha Varna Mahavihar near Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the Lalitpur district. These are among the 30 cultural heritage reconstruction projects supported by India after the 2015 earthquake.

The ministry said Yadav's visit to Nepal for the Sagarmatha Sambaad and other key meetings continued the tradition of high-level exchanges and helped advance bilateral and regional cooperation, especially in environmental conservation and climate action. PTI GVS RHL