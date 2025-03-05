Bhupender Yadav, K Laxman central observers for BJP legislative party leader election in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The BJP parliamentary board on Wednesday appointed Union minister Bhupender Yadav and party’s OBC Morcha president K Laxman as central observers for the election of its legislative party leader in Jharkhand Assembly.

An announcement in this regard was made by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

“The parliamentary board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and the party's OBC morcha national president and parliamentarian K Laxman as central observers for the election of the leader of the legislative party in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly,” Singh said in a statement here.

The assembly polls in Jharkhand was held in November last year. The BJP-led NDA is the main opposition in the state.