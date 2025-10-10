Bhupender Yadav reviews progress of air quality management measures

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday directed agencies and state governments to intensify on-ground measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on air quality management, Yadav reviewed the progress made on the decisions taken during an earlier meeting on September 16. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present.

Yadav stressed the need for coordinated efforts between Central and state authorities.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), NITI Aayog and the Delhi government presented updates on various interventions to tackle pollution.

Yadav reviewed the installation status of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) in red-category and other highly polluting industries in Delhi-NCR and directed that these systems be set up in a time-bound manner.

He also reviewed paddy straw management efforts in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, asking the CAQM to assess the storage capacity of pelletisation and thermal power plants and to verify the use of crop residue management machines at custom hiring centres.

The minister instructed the CAQM to hold discussions with the Delhi government for better utilisation of construction and demolition waste.

He said that SAMEER app would serve as the single online platform to disseminate air quality information and asked CAQM to issue directions to all agencies to adopt it.

Yadav also asked the Delhi government to submit a specific action plan for repairing potholes across the city.

Officials from the housing and urban affairs and agriculture and road transport ministries, along with representatives from NITI Aayog, CAQM, CPCB and pollution control boards of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan attended the meeting.