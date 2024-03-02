Bhupender Yadav's Lok Sabha bid: A seasoned politician's move to the frontlines

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) A stalwart for the BJP in confronting challenges, Bhupender Yadav is stepping into his first Lok Sabha election after serving as a party office-bearer for over two decades.

Yadav, the BJP's choice from Alwar in Rajasthan is recognized as a non-controversial figure who adeptly tackles issues.

The 54-year-old seasoned politician from Rajasthan is a member of Rajya Sabha, representing the desert state, since 2012, with a re-election in April 2018.

Yadav's journey into politics began as a student union leader. He became the general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad from 2000 to 2009.

Before starting his political career, Yadav served as an advocate in the Supreme Court and as government counsel for significant commissions, including the Liberhan Commission on the Babri Masjid demolition.

He has also written several books on Indian politics and the environment. Beyond politics, he displays a multifaceted personality with a keen interest in poetry, literature, philosophy, yog sadhna, and meditation.

Having held various leadership positions within the BJP, including national secretary and national general secretary, Yadav is known for his strategic acumen.

Yadav was instrumental in the BJP's victories in the 2023 assembly elections, including in his home state of Rajasthan. As the election in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, he led efforts to ensure the BJP held on to power in the key Hindi heartland state.

He has been the chairman/member of at least 25 parliamentary committees.

During Yadav's tenure as the environment minister, India strongly defended its interests at international climate conferences. He successfully advocated changing the term 'phase-out' to 'phase-down' for coal during the UN climate conference in Glasgow in 2021.

India's climate actions were rated the fourth strongest in an annual performance index released by Germanwatch in 2023, up one place from the previous year.

His achievements include the reintroduction of cheetahs in India, a ban on identified single-use plastic items, and an increase in Ramsar sites -- wetlands of international importance -- in India.

During his tenure, India also made crucial amendments to forest, wildlife, and environmental laws. PTI GVS ZMN