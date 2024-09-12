Bhupendra Patel completes three years as Gujarat chief minister

Ahmedabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has completed three years on the post, having taken oath on September 13, 2021 and then being sworn in again after the BJP's landslide victory in the 2022 assembly polls.

An official release said Patel had completed "three years of good governance in Gujarat" by "consistently advanced the development journey initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Under the leadership of Patel, an MLA from Ghatlodia assembly seat in Ahmedabad city, Gujarat achieved significant milestones, including the successful hosting of G20 meetings and 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, it said.

"The state is now on the path to becoming a hub for semiconductors and renewable energy. Over these three years, CM Patel has introduced 11 key policies, further cementing Gujarat's status as a policy-driven state. In three years of dedicated service, he and his 'Team Gujarat' have spurred rapid growth across all sectors," the release said.

The key projects include launch of Gujarat Atmanirbhar Policy, Gujarat Biotechnology Policy, as well as those related to IT/ITes, sports, drone and semiconductors, the release said.