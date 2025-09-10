Bhupendra Patel govt urges Centre to help Gujaratis stranded in Nepal

Ahmedabad, Sep 10 (PTI) The Gujarat government has reached out to the Centre for the safe return of people from the state, including tourists and students, caught up in Nepal, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said Wednesday.

The Centre has assured Gujarat that care is being taken for the safety of Indians stranded in Nepal, which has been hit by violent anti-government protests, state minister Rushikesh Patel said.

“The state administration is in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the safe return of Gujarati tourists and students caught up in incidents of political instability and violence in Nepal. In this regard, I have given necessary directions to the state’s officials,” CM Patel tweeted.

Nepal reeled under a serious political crisis on Tuesday when Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive protests for a second day, with the demonstrators storming many government buildings and setting the parliament as well as homes of several high-profile leaders ablaze, a day after 19 people died in violence.

“After the Nepal incident, Bhupendrabhai has taken note of all our expatriates and Gujarati people there. A lot of people from Gujarat visit Nepal as tourists,” minister Rushikesh Patel told mediapersons on Wednesday morning.

He said the CM is concerned about the safety and well-being of the Gujaratis in Nepal.

The state government has contacted the Centre, which has assured that all Indians are being taken care of, he said.

Over the past two days, “Gen Z” demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu. Demonstrators torched several government buildings, including the parliament.

The MEA on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens in view of the prevailing situation in Nepal.

In its statement, the MEA urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. Those already in the country have been advised to remain indoors, avoid stepping out on the streets, and follow all local safety advisories issued by the Nepalese authorities and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

The ministry also shared emergency contact numbers for assistance. The Embassy of India in Kathmandu can be reached on "+977-980 860 2881 (WhatsApp call also) and +977-981 032 6134 (WhatsApp call also), it said. PTI KA PD NR