Bhupesh Baghel resigns as Chhattisgarh chief minister after Congress rout

Raipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel resigned as chief minister on Sunday night after the party lost power to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly polls.

"I respect the mandate of the people. Congress will play a positive role in the opposition," Baghel told reporters outside Raj Bhavan after submitting his resignation to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

He said the Congress came to power in 2018 and served the people very honestly.

Baghel said the reasons for the Congress' defeat in the elections will be known after analysis.

"The BJP has got the mandate of the people and I congratulate them," he added.

As per the latest tally of votes being counted on Sunday, the BJP has won 53 constituencies out of a total of 90 and leading in one, while the Congress bagged 34 and leading in one. Gondavana Gantantra Party emerged victorious on one seat.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 68 seats and the then ruling BJP 15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh had won five segments. PTI TKP NSK