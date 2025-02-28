Bhupesh Baghel to hold meeting with Punjab Congress leaders on Saturday

Amritsar, Feb 28 (PTI) Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and newly-appointed Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel will hold a meeting with leaders from the party's state unit in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Sources said on Friday that Baghel will meet the party MPs, MLAs and other leaders from Punjab to gather their views on a host of issues as the Congress aims to make a comeback in the state in the 2027 Assembly polls.

Baghel arrived in Amritsar on Friday and paid obeisance at the Golden Temple.

He was accompanied by Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and some party leaders from Amritsar.

The former Chhattisgarh chief minister also paid obeisance at the Shri Durgiana temple and Bhagwan Valmiki temple at Ram Tirath.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit, Baghel launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He said it was the same Kejriwal who used to talk about Lokpal but later, went silent on the issue.

"Kejriwal had once claimed that he joined politics to bring about a change but now, the scenario has changed altogether as he is planning to enter the Rajya Sabha from Punjab after losing the Delhi election. Kejriwal does politics for himself and not for serving the interests of people," Baghel said.

Earlier, the veteran leader was accorded a warm welcome by Congress workers on his arrival in Amritsar. PTI JMS SUN RC