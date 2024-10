Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Haryana, according to early trends.

Hooda, the former chief minister of Haryana, is leading by a margin of 5,082 votes, the Election Commission trends showed.

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.