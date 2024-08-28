Bhupinder Singh Assandh re-elected president of HSGMC's ad hoc committee

Kurukshetra, Aug 28 (PTI) Bhupinder Singh Assandh was on Wednesday re-elected unopposed as the president of the ad hoc committee of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Eleven members were also unanimously elected as executive members to run the affairs of the gurdwaras in Haryana at a meeting held here, officials said.

Earlier, 41 members of the general house took the oath of office.

The 18-month period of the first ad hoc committee for the HSGMC expired on May 31. A new ad hoc committee was nominated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on August 14.

Meanwhile, addressing the media, Assandh expressed gratitude towards the members for electing him. He assured that he would run the gurdwara affairs by taking along all sections of the Sikh community.

He said when a separate gurdwara committee was constituted in the state more than 10 years ago, the gurdwaras had no money to manage their affairs. But the HSGMC now has more than Rs 40 crores as fixed deposits in the bank, he said.