Bhuse assures no Marathi schools will be shut; says focus to be on strengthening infrastructure

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse on Friday assured the assembly that no Marathi schools in the state will be shut and that the government is committed to strengthening them with better infrastructure and quality education.

Replying to the discussion on supplementary demands for the School Education Department, Bhuse said several members had raised important and constructive suggestions regarding the condition of schools, infrastructure gaps, and implementation of Right to Education (RTE) Act.

"I want to make it clear that Marathi schools will not be closed. Instead, we are working on a structured plan to support and strengthen them by improving quality and providing necessary facilities. The department is preparing a roadmap to ensure quality and joyful education along with physical facilities such as drinking water, toilets, school buildings, digital infrastructure, and playgrounds," he said.

Responding to concerns raised by members about the lack of compound walls in rural schools, Bhuse said funds under MREGS, District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC), minor minerals funds, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and public participation could be utilised for school development.

The minister also highlighted the contribution of dedicated teachers across the state.

"There are many teachers who work with commitment beyond school hours. Some schools run activities throughout the year. Such teachers are role models," he said.

On Zilla Parishad schools, Bhuse said if adequate student strength is available, schools currently up to Class IV can be upgraded to Class V, and further up to Class VIII at the district level.

Addressing concerns regarding admissions under RTE Act, Bhuse said the government has a clear policy and action will be taken against schools that deny admissions under the 25 per cent quota.

"For 2026-27, as many as 8,651 schools have registered under RTE. Over 1.08 lakh applications have been received for admissions, which are conducted through an online lottery system," he said, adding detailed information about the department's plans and initiatives would be presented during the regular budget session. PTI MR BNM