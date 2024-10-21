Bhutan a very special friend of India: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described Bhutan as a "very special friend of India" and said the cooperation between the two countries will get even better in time to come.

He made the comments on X following a meeting with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay.

Tobgay said, "Always happy to meet my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Expressed my gratitude to the Government & people of India for their steadfast goodwill & cooperation. We reaffirmed our commitment to advancing our special bond of friendship from strength to strength." Modi replied, "Glad to have met you in Delhi this morning, PM Tshering Tobgay. Bhutan is a very special friend of India's and our cooperation will continue to get even better in the times to come." PTI KR TIR TIR