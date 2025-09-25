Bhutan car smuggling: Customs probes first-owned 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser registered in Arunachal

Kochi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Customs Preventive unit here, probing the suspected smuggling of used cars from Bhutan, is conducting a detailed investigation into a first-owned 1992-model Toyota Land Cruiser SUV registered in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to officials, the SUV was registered in 2012 in the name of Mahin with an Assam address.

However, inquiries revealed that the vehicle actually belonged to Mahin Ansari of Muvattupuzha, a Customs official said.

Customs officials said unlike other seized vehicles, this SUV was first registered in Mahin’s name and had no previous owners.

“This SUV, first registered in 2012, is still in Mahin’s name. It implies that the 1992 model was imported from abroad. Our probe revealed it came from Bhutan. It has to be checked whether it was genuinely imported after paying duty and taxes,” sources said.

The white SUV, currently undergoing repainting to black at a workshop in Kundannoor, Kochi, has been seized.

“The vehicle was brought to the workshop two weeks ago,” an official said.

The Customs has decided to interrogate Mahin and will summon him to produce all vehicle-related documents, including import papers.

Investigators will also question him about registering the SUV in Arunachal Pradesh using a fake address in Assam.

“The preliminary probe revealed the Assam address was not genuine. A detailed investigation is on,” sources said.

Operation Numkhor, launched by Customs, has so far led to the seizure of 38 vehicles—mostly SUVs—suspected of being illegally imported from Bhutan. As part of the operation, cars owned by film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Amith Chakalakkal have also come under scrutiny.

Customs Preventive Commissioner T Tiju recently stated that over 200 Bhutan-registered vehicles are suspected of operating in Kerala. PTI TBA TBA ROH