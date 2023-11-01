Bhutan envoy meets Assam CM ahead of King’s visit to state

Guwahati, Nov 1 (PTI) Bhutan’s Ambassador to India Maj Gen Vetsop Namgyel on Wednesday called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of a three-day private visit of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to the state from November 3.

Sarma conveyed to the Ambassador that he along with officials and people of the state were ''excited to welcome His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, along with Her Majesty the Queen'', the Chief Minister's Office posted on X.

The 43-year-old monarch of the neighbouring Himalayan Kingdom will be accompanied by Queen Jetsun Pema and their two sons on a private visit to the state.

On Saturday, the King and his family will visit the Kamakhya temple atop the Nilachal Hills here, attend a cultural programme organised by the Assam government and a dinner hosted by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

The next day, they will visit Kaziranga National Park, famed for its one-horned rhinos. The chief minister will host a dinner in their honour later in the evening.

The King and his family will return to Bhutan on November 5. PTI DG DG NN