Bhutan king, Assam CM discuss promotion of regional economic development

Guwahati, Dec 17 (PTI) Promoting broader regional economic development and strengthening the historical ties between the two neighbours were the focus of discussion between Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

Sarma, who is on a four-day trip to the Himalayan nation at the invitation of its king, also met the host country's Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, on the second day of his visit, besides attending Bhutan's National Day celebration in the morning.

The CM met the Bhutan king and discussed strengthening the historical ties between Assam and Bhutan, and advancing collaborative efforts between the two regions, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement here.

"The discussion also focussed on fostering Bhutan's development, enhancing the welfare of its people and promoting broader regional economic development," it added.

Sarma, in a post on X, said, "With utmost privilege and honour, Riniki and I called upon His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema at The Golden Throne Room in Tashichhodzong in Thimphu." Riniki Bhuyan Sharma is the wife of the Assam CM.

Expressing his gratitude for the hospitality extended by the neighbouring country, Sarma said he updated the king on the progress of enhancing connectivity between India and Bhutan.

"Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City, a visionary endeavour of His Majesty, will have a transformative impact on the region's economy. I conveyed the Government of Assam's intent to explore avenues of mutual collaboration," he said.

"Our talks also focussed on deepening trade, economic, people to people ties, leveraging our shared heritage, securing Assam's energy requirements and partnering to deliver better irrigation and drinking water facilities to people living in border areas," the CM added.

The CMO statement said that Sarma, in another meeting held over lunch with Bhutanese PM Tobgay, discussed issues addressing matters of mutual interest and exploring avenues to fortify trade partnerships between the two regions.

He noted that Assam and Bhutan have historically maintained connectivity through seven established trade routes, underscoring the enduring nature of their economic ties.

Sarma assured the Bhutanese leadership of the Assam government's steadfast commitment and cooperation to bolstering trade infrastructure along the India-Bhutan border in Assam.

He emphasised the creation of additional trade routes to facilitate trade and commerce in line with the needs of Bhutanese traders.

The CM also highlighted Assam's efforts under the Asom Mala initiative to strengthen road connectivity, particularly between Kokrajhar and Gelephu.

Earlier in the day, Sarma attended the 117th National Day of the Himalayan nation, which marks the coronation of Bhutan's first King, Ugyen Wangchuk, in 1907, and is also an occasion to honour the sacrifices of Bhutan's forefathers.

"Best wishes to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and to the wonderful people of the Kingdom on #BhutanNationalDay," Sarma posted on X.

The people of Bhutan share a civilisational bond with Bharat and together we will scale new heights of development in the coming days, he added.

Sarma, who is the first chief minister of Assam to visit Bhutan on invitation, had also participated in a roadshow in the Bhutanese capital on Monday ahead of the state's investment summit to be held next year, which was also attended by the king and PM of the host nation. PTI SSG SSG ACD