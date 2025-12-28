Bhutan king conveys New Year wishes to Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) The Consul General of the Royal Bhutanese Consulate in Guwahati on Sunday conveyed his country's king's new year wishes to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He called on Sarma here, in a move "further strengthening relations", the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

"HCM Dr. @himantabiswa met H.E. Mr. Jigme Thinley Namgyal, Consul General of the Royal Bhutanese Consulate in Guwahati, who conveyed New Year greetings from His Majesty the King of Bhutan," it said.

"The interaction reaffirmed Assam's commitment to further strengthening cooperation and friendship with Bhutan, anchored in shared values and regional prosperity," the CMO added.

The chief minister visited Bhutan last year at the invitation of King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk to attend the Himalayan country’s National Day on December 17. PTI SSG NN