Bhutan King leaves for Delhi

Guwahati, Nov 5 (PTI) Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk concluded his three-day maiden visit to Assam and left for Delhi from the Rowriah airport in Jorhat on Sunday.

The royal visitor was given a warm send-off at the airport by the Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Jorhat MLA Hitendranath Goswami, senior officials of the state and district administration.

Earlier the King, who had spent Saturday at Kaziranga, was given a farewell at the hotel where he was staying by Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and officials.

The King had arrived here on Friday and visited the Kamakhya Temple, met the Bhutanese diaspora in Guwahati, attended a cultural programme and dinner hosted by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had called on the King both at Guwahati and Kaziranga.

The king took the evening jeep safari in the central Kohora range of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve from the Mihimukh Gate on the second day of his visit to Assam.

The royal entourage stopped at Kathpora Watchtower and Daflang Tower and the king was seen taking photographs with his mobile phone and also spotting animals with binoculars.

The king also went to the Elephant Riding Point 1 in the same range and witnessed elephant bathing in Kohora river while the mahouts sang songs in the background.

He also witnessed the sunset from the riding point with forest department elephants in the foreground and Karbi-Anglong hills in the background.

On Saturday night, he witnessed a cultural programme which showcased myriad facets of Assam's musical and dance traditions and attended a dinner hosted by the chief minister.

The 43-year-old king was accompanied by the Royal Bhutan Ambassador Major General Vetsop Namgyel and other senior members of the royal office during his visit to the state. PTI DG RG