Bhutan King, Mauritius foreign minister pay last respects to ex-PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh here on Saturday.

Wangchuck laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Singh during his funeral at Nigambodh Ghat.

Singh, who served as the prime minister from 2004 to 2014 and is widely known as the architect of India's economic reforms, died on Thursday night. He was 92.

India's relations with several key countries, including Bhutan and Mauritius, saw significant upswing during Singh's prime ministership.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers also paid their last respects to Singh at Nigambodh Ghat.