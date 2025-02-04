Bhutan King paying special visit to India at PM Modi's invitation: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is paying a special visit to India to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela and it is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will end on February 26 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The mega religious festival witnessed its third grand 'Amrit Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami on Monday.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the King of Bhutan, His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, paid a special visit to India to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

During the visit of the Bhutanese King, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting dignitary, it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on King Wangchuck and also accompanied him to Prayagraj.

The King had arrived in Lucknow on Monday to visit the Maha Kumbh, an official statement earlier said.

He visited the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

"India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterised by mutual understanding and trust. The visit of His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, an important hallmark of the special partnership," the MEA said.

The King and Queen of Bhutan had visited Delhi in December 2024 and in March 2024. Prime Minister Modi was during his Bhutan visit honoured by that country with its highest civilian honour -- the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo'. Modi is the first foreign leader to be given this prestigious award. PTI KND AS AS