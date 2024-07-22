Bhutan King, PM visit Statue of Unity, Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Jul 22 (PTI) King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan on Monday visited the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest such structure, and Sardar Sarovar Dam at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district, an official said.

The 182-metre tall statue is a memorial built on a small island in the Narmada river near Sardar Sarovar Dam to honour the country's first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India.

Bhutan's King and PM as well as their delegation were surprised after seeing such a huge structure, a state government release said.

"Dressed in traditional Bhutanese attire, the foreign dignitaries were received at the Statue of Unity premises by state protocol minister Jagdish Vishwakarma and other senior officials. At the SoU premises, a guide gave them details of India's Independence struggle and the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the struggle and in the unification of the country thereafter," the release said.

"From the ground floor, the dignitaries then reached the viewing gallery, situated at a height of 153 metres inside the statue. From the gallery, the dignitaries had a view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam amid the rains. The guides explained to them the process and background behind the construction of the Statue of Unity," the release said.

In the visitor's book, King Namgyel Wangchuk wrote "Our best wishes to India", it added.

The delegation also visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam and were informed about how it plays a key role in solving Gujarat's water scarcity problem, said the release.