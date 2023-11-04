Bhutan king to undertake jungle safari in Assam's Kaziranga

Guwahati, Nov 4 (PTI) Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk will undertake a jungle safari in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Saturday.

Advertisment

On the second of his three-day maiden visit to Assam, he flew to Jorhat airport from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. From Jorhat airport, he will go to the national park by road.

At the Guwahati airport, the Bhutan king was sent off by Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur and other senior officials.

Prior to his check-out from a city hotel, where he had put up, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, teachers of various educational institutions and senior state government officials called on him.

Advertisment

The king and his entourage will take the afternoon open jeep safari at the central Kohora range from Mihimukh gate, an official of the Kaziranga National Park told PTI.

The entourage will stop at Kathpora watchtower and Daflang tower before returning back to Mihimukh, he said.

The king will then proceed to Elephant Riding Point 1 in the same range and witness elephant bathing at Kohor River. He will later witness sunset from the riding point with Karbi Anglong hills in the background.

Advertisment

The monarch will be honoured with presents including Muga silk gamocha (traditional scarf), a coffee table book on Kaziranga, a painting of the park, a hand-crafted Gamari-wood one-horned rhino, 'phulam gamocha' woven by forest community women, organic Assam tea and a booklet on Kaziranga, among other items, the official said.

In the evening, the king will attend a cultural programme and a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He will also meet environmentalists and conservation experts.

The 43-year-old monarch arrived in Guwahati on Friday, prayed at the Kamakhya temple, interacted with the Bhutanese diaspora, met the CM and attended a cultural programme followed by a dinner hosted by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

The king will leave for Delhi on Sunday from Jorhat airport. He is on an eight-day visit to India. PTI DG DG ACD