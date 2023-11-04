Bhutan King witnesses slice of Assam's culture

Guwahati, Nov 3 (PTI) Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk on Friday witnessed a cultural programme showcasing Assam's varied musical and dance traditions on the first day of his tmaiden visit to the state.

Advertisment

The monarch was accompanied by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials of both Bhutan and Assam. ‘Borgeet, Thio naam’ (religious song with cymbal as the main instrument), ‘Bihu’, ‘Bagrumba’, ‘Jhumur’ and ‘Tiwa’ dance along with Goalpariya songs were performed on the occasion.

The 43-year-old king also interacted with the artistes after the programme.

The governor later hosted a dinner for the monarch and his entourage.

Advertisment

"I had the privilege to call upon His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, in Guwahati,” Sarma posted on X.

"We have benefited immensely from His Majesty’s vision. I conveyed the enthusiasm among our people to strengthen Hon’ble Prime Minister’s doctrine of Neighbourhood First,” he said.

Sarma also said the Druk Gyalpo's visit is a great honour for Assam.

Advertisment

"This visit is a testament to the ancient bonding between our nations, which is exemplified by academic linkages, infrastructure partnerships, cooperation in healthcare, shared spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties,” he said.

The chief minister interacted with students from Bhutan at a city hotel and assured them that Assam's doors "are perpetually open to Bhutanese students”.

He pointed out that the Assam government has approved the reservation of three MBBS seats for the Royal Government of Bhutan in two medical colleges -- two seats at the Nalbari Medical College Hospital and one at the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH).

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, the king visited the Kamakhya Temple.

Draped in a traditional Buddhist yellow robe, he prayed at the 'garbhagriha' (sanctum sanctorum) and did 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple, besides lighting earthen lamps in obeisance to the goddess, the temple ‘Bor-Doloi’ (head priest) Kabindra Prasad Sarma told PTI.

The king and his entourage will leave for the Kaziranga National Park, famed for its one-horned rhino, on Saturday where he will take a safari.

The royal visitors will leave for New Delhi on Sunday from Jorhat. PTI DG RBT