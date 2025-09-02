Bhutan PM to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya on Friday

Ayodhya (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Bhutan Prime Minister Daso Tshering Tobgay will visit the Ram temple on Friday during his brief stay in Ayodhya, officials said.

Speaking to PTI here, Ayodhya district magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said the local administration will extend a red-carpet welcome to the visiting dignitary, and a special banquet will be hosted in his honour at a hotel in Ayodhya.

The minister in charge of the district and UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, along with a few Union ministers, are also likely to attend the event, Funde mentioned further.

Funde and Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Grover, inspected the Ram Janmbhoomi complex on Tuesday, including other sites, and closely reviewed the security arrangements.

Officials assured that the safety and convenience of the prime minister remains their top priority.

Tobgay will spend approximately three hours in Ayodhya and then depart for Delhi, the district magistrate added.