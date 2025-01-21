Bhutan Queen Mother Tshering Yangdon visits Taj Mahal

Agra, Jan 21 (PTI) Bhutan's Queen Mother Tshering Yangdon on Tuesday visited the Taj Mahal.

The Queen Mother was accompanied by members of the Bhutanese royal family. They spent an hour-and-a-half inside the monument and participated in an extensive photo session.

Tour guide Shamshuddin, who accompanied the Bhutanese royal family during their visit, said, "The Queen Mother had visited the Taj Mahal 30 years ago. This is her second visit.” “During this visit, she once again learned about the history of the Taj Mahal. Members of the royal family also asked several questions about the monument, including details about its construction and inlay work," he said.

Syed Arib Ahmed, ACP for Taj Security, said, "The visit by the Bhutanese royal family was planned under protocol.” “The royal family visited the Taj Mahal safely amidst tight security. Personnel from the Tourism Police Station and Taj Security Police along with several other police officers were deployed," Ahmed said. PTI COR NB