Bhutan visit recognition of Assam as new economic power: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the invitation extended to him to attend Bhutan's National Day celebrations was an honour and recognition to the state as a new economic power.

Advertisment

The National Day marks the coronation of Bhutan’s first King, His Majesty Ugyen Wangchuk, in 1907, and is also an occasion to honour the sacrifices of Bhutan’s forefathers.

The invitation extended to an Assam chief minister for the first time was a ''huge honour and recognition of the state as a new economic power in the neighbourhood'', Sarma said at the media briefing after the cabinet meeting.

''We have been neighbours for long but this four-day visit has opened up new vistas which we will explore further,'' he said.

Advertisment

Discussions were held on power supply as Bhutan is a storehouse of hydropower and as development is taking place in the state at a rapid pace, power requirement will increase, he said.

An early flood warning system, channelising water for irrigation and piped water supply are also possibilities that came up during discussions, Sarma said.

Bhutan is also developing Gelephu, which is 10 kms from the Assam border, as a modern city which will add economic buoyancy in the area, he added.

Advertisment

''This is the first visit by the Assam Chief Minister and we held talks but we cannot take it forward. Now our central government and Bhutan will discuss it further'', Sarma said.

The first visit was more ''like a courtesy visit but in future it will be more business-like with Bhutan scheduled to attend the AdvantageAssam investment summit in February'', he added.

Earlier he had reiterated the commitment of ensuring that the northeastern state plays a pivotal role in strengthening the bond between India and Bhutan.

Advertisment

Sarma made the remarks as he concluded his four-day trip to the neighbouring country on Thursday.

“As Riniki and I conclude our unforgettable visit to Bhutan, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and generosity,” Sarma wrote on X.

The CM, who was accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, was bid farewell at the airport by Bhutan’s Foreign Minister D N Dhungyel.

Advertisment

“We return home with cherished memories, invaluable learnings and a renewed commitment to ensuring that Assam plays a pivotal role in strengthening the deep bond between Bharat and Bhutan,” he added.

The chief minister was in Bhutan at the invitation of King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk to attend the Himalayan country's National Day on Tuesday.

The focus of discussion between the two leaders was on promoting broader regional economic development and strengthening the historical ties between the two neighbours, the Chief Minister’s Office had said.

Advertisment

He also met Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and his wife Tashi Doma.

Discussions with Tobgay addressed matters of mutual interest and exploring avenues to fortify trade partnerships between the two regions, the CMO said.

Sarma visited the Indian embassy in Thimphu, Bhutan's prominent spiritual and cultural centre Simtokha Dzong and participated in an event to showcase the forthcoming Advantage Assam investment summit in February during his stay. PTI DG SSG RBT DG NN