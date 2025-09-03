Bhutanese PM, chief abbot Trulku Jigme Choedra in India for temple consecration ceremony in Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and the Je Khenpo, Trulku Jigme Choedra, the Chief Abbot of Bhutan, are visiting India for the consecration ceremony of the Royal Bhutan Temple at Rajgir in Bihar on September 4, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the MEA also said that following the consecration ceremony, Prime Minister Tobgay will also visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The land for the temple has been provided by the government of Bihar.

"His Holiness the Je Khenpo, Trulku Jigme Choedra, the Chief Abbot of Bhutan, accompanied by His Excellency Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan will be on an official visit to India for the Consecration Ceremony of the Royal Bhutan Temple at Rajgir, Bihar on September 4," the statement said.

The consecration of the Royal Bhutan Temple at Rajgir is a symbol of the shared spiritual and cultural heritage of Buddhism between India and Bhutan, it added.

"The visit of His Holiness the Je Khenpo and the Prime Minister of Bhutan is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, a hallmark of the special partnership," the statement said. PTI KND OZ OZ