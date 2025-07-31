Bhutanese soldier on 5-month training course in India drowns in pond in MP

Pachmarhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A 27-year-old Royal Bhutan Army (RBA) soldier drowned in a pond inside Army Education Corps (AEC) training centre premises in Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district, an official said on Thursday.

Shivang Gelsen, a constable in the RBA, was in India for a five-month training programme from May 7 at the Army Music Wing located within the AEC campus, Pachmarhi police station house officer (SHO) Anoop Singh Uike told PTI.

"Around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, after lunch, he went near the pond and slipped and drowned. He was rushed to Military Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The post mortem is being conducted at Gandhi Medical College as he was a foreigner. All formalities are being completed. A report will be sent to the RBA and Ministry of External Affairs," Uike said.

The Army Music Wing in Pachmarhi is the only military music training centre in India and one of the largest in Asia. It was established 75 years ago.

Soldiers from 14 countries, including Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Mali, Bhutan and Nepal, receive training at the wing, which offers 10 music courses ranging from three months to 148 weeks, sources said.

Apart from the Army, personnel from the Navy, Air Force, police, CRPF, BSF, Assam Rifles and other paramilitary forces are also trained here, they added.