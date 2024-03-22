Bhutan's highest civilian award for Modi another proud moment for Bharat: Shah

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday hailed the conferment of Bhutan's highest civilian award, Order of the Druk Gyalpo, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it is a fitting accolade for the man whose diplomatic vision has elevated India to the role of a robust yet compassionate nation in the global arena.

Advertisment

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck presented the 'Order of the Druk Glyalpo' to Modi at an event held in Thimphu.

Modi, who is on a visit to Bhutan, is the first foreign head of the government to receive the honour.

"It is another proud moment for Bharat as PM @narendramodi Ji has been conferred with the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest civilian award, by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

"This prestigious ceremony also makes Modi Ji the first foreign leader to be adorned with this award. It is a fitting accolade for Modi Ji, whose diplomatic vision has elevated India to the role of a robust yet compassionate nation in the global arena, making every Indian proud," Shah wrote on X.

Modi was conferred the award in recognition of "his outstanding contribution to the growth of India-Bhutan relations and for his distinguished service to the Bhutanese nation and people". PTI ACB ZMN