Bhutan's king, PM, top ministers greeted PM Modi, reflecting warmth in ties

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and his entire cabinet welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at various points of his just-concluded visit to the Himalayan nation, with officials terming the gesture as a symbol of enduring friendship.

Modi concluded on Wednesday his two-day visit to Bhutan, where he joined the 70th birthday celebrations of the fourth king Jigme Singye Wangchuck, inaugurated a 1,020-MW hydel project built with Indian assistance and attended the Global Peace Prayer Festival.

Close to 30 senior dignitaries, including ministers, secretaries and members of the Privy Council, participated in the ceremonies, reflecting the remarkable warmth, respect and enduring depth of the India–Bhutan partnership, the officials said.

Prime Minister Modi was received at Paro International Airport on Tuesday by his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay along with senior members of the Royal Government.

Six ministers and senior officials, including the foreign minister, finance minister and Bhutan's Ambassador to India, formally welcomed the prime minister.

A traditional Grand Chipdrel Procession, symbolising an auspicious welcome in Bhutanese culture, greeted Prime Minister Modi when he alighted from the aircraft.

The procession was led by the health minister, the deputy chairman of the Privy Council and the education secretary.

Members of the Bhutanese cabinet, senior bureaucrats and heads of diplomatic and UN missions joined the welcome, underlining the ceremonial grandeur of the occasion, the officials said.

At the historic Tashichhodzong Palace, Prime Minister Modi was received by Bhutan's King.

The Royal Chamberlain to the King personally escorted the prime minister to the Dukhang.

At the North Courtyard, he was welcomed by the minister of energy and natural resources and senior officials for the inauguration of the Puna-II Hydroelectric Project and the signing of key memoranda of understanding.

The king personally hosted discussions with the prime minister, reflecting the exceptional trust and friendship that characterise India–Bhutan relations, the officials said.

On Wednesday, the prime minister attended the Global Peace Prayer Festival, where five senior ministers and secretaries of the Royal Government welcomed him.

The ceremonial see-off at the hotel was led by the health minister, the deputy chairman of the Privy Council and senior secretaries.

Prime Minister Modi was personally seen off at the Paro Airport by Bhutan's king, prime minister, foreign minister and ambassador to India.