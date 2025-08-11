BIAL warns of security delays at Kempegowda Airport during Independence Day Week

Bengaluru, Aug 11 (PTI) BIAL, the company that owns and operates Kempegowda International Airport, on Monday urged passengers to allow extra time for security checks amid an expected surge in traveller volumes during the Independence Day week.

In an advisory, Bangalore International Airport Limited warned that heightened security measures in August may cause delays in passenger processing at the airport.

“Passengers are advised to plan their arrival to allow sufficient time for security checks,” the airport said.

Travellers were also advised to check with their respective airlines for specific instructions, it added. PTI JR SSK