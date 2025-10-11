New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has written to the wife of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide, and said his death is a reminder that the "prejudiced and biased" attitude of those in power deprives even the most senior officials of social justice.

In her letter to bureaucrat Amneet P Kumar, the wife of Puran Kumar, the Congress parliamentary party chairperson said she and millions of people of the country stand with her on her path to justice.

Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Chandigarh Sector 11 on Tuesday.

His wife, a senior IAS officer, is the Commissioner and Secretary, Haryana government.

"The news of the tragic death of your husband and senior IPS officer, Mr Y Puran Kumar, is both shocking and deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family in this time of immense difficulty," Gandhi said in her letter on Friday.

"The passing of Mr Y Puran Kumar is a reminder to us that even today, the prejudiced and biased attitude of those in power deprives even the most senior officials of social justice. I and millions of people of the country stand with you on this path to justice," she said.

"May God grant you patience, courage, and strength in this difficult situation," she said.

Chandigarh Police on Friday constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged suicide case. However, Kumar's family is yet to give a nod for conducting the post-mortem, with his wife questioning "incomplete information" in the FIR.

Kumar was recently posted as the inspector general of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria. He left behind an alleged suicide note naming senior officers and detailing the "mental harassment" and humiliation he faced over the last few years.

In his eight-page 'final note', Kumar named eight senior IPS officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya for allegedly harassing and maligning him.

The Haryana government transferred Bijarniya on Saturday.