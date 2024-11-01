Bibek Debroy's demise irreparable loss for country: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences on the death of Doctor Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) and renowned economist.

Advertisment

Adityanath prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for his family to bear this grief.

The chief minister shared a tribute on the social media platform X, saying, “The passing of Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the honourable prime minister and a distinguished economist, is deeply saddening. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to endure this great loss. Om Shanti!” Debroy was instrumental in shaping India's economic policies, with numerous reforms enacted under his guidance.

Debroy passed away at the age of 69 on Friday at 7 am at AIIMS Delhi, following a struggle with an intestinal illness.

Advertisment

He received the prestigious Padma Shri Award for his contributions.

Before leading the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, he also served as chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune. PTI KIS MNK MNK