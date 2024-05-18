Bibhav Kumar arrested in Maliwal's assault case from Kejriwal’s residence

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Police accompanied by forensic experts collected evidence in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal, accused Bibhav Kumar was arrested from the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

According to sources, Kumar has been taken to Civil Lines police station.

Delhi Police collected footage from eight CCTV cameras from the CM's house to corroborate the sequence of the incident.

They also recorded the statements of a few security personnel who were present during the time of the incident.

Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by Kejriwal's personal Bibhav Kumar when she had gone to meet the CM at his residence on Monday.

On Maliwal's complaint, the police booked Kumar under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint ), 345B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures, or object intending to the do the same) at the Civil Lines police station.

A Delhi Police team went to Kumar's residence Friday noon but he was unavailable. Kumar's family was present in the house, an officer said.

At least half a dozen teams were formed to trace Kumar, who was suspected to be in Punjab. One of the teams was sent to Punjab's Amritsar to locate him. Delhi Police contacted the Maharashtra Police also suspecting he might have gone there.